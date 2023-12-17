The Chicago Bears (5-8) visit the Cleveland Browns (8-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bears

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Browns Insights

This year, the Browns average just 1.6 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Bears allow (23.8).

The Browns rack up 326.4 yards per game, just 11.9 more than the 314.5 the Bears give up per matchup.

Cleveland rushes for 131 yards per game, 47.3 more than the 83.7 Chicago allows per outing.

The Browns have turned the ball over seven more times (27 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Browns Home Performance

At home, the Browns put up 20.6 points per game and concede 12.6. That's less than they score (22.2) and allow (20.9) overall.

The Browns rack up 309.3 yards per game at home (17.1 less than their overall average), and give up 192.4 at home (70.6 less than overall).

At home, Cleveland racks up 191 passing yards per game and concedes 105.1. That's less than it gains (195.4) and allows (159.7) overall.

At home, the Browns accumulate 118.3 rushing yards per game and concede 87.3. That's less than they gain (131) and allow (103.3) overall.

At home, the Browns convert 28.7% of third downs and allow 23.4% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (31.5%) and allow (29%) overall.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Denver L 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Los Angeles L 36-19 FOX 12/10/2023 Jacksonville W 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago - FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/28/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at Cincinnati - -

