Browns vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
According to oddsmakers, the Cleveland Browns (8-5) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (5-8). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 37.5 points.
As the Browns ready for this matchup against the Bears, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Bears square off against the Browns, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Browns vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-3)
|37.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Browns (-3)
|37.5
|-184
|+154
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 15 Odds
- Click here for Chargers vs Raiders
- Click here for Broncos vs Lions
- Click here for Steelers vs Colts
- Click here for Vikings vs Bengals
Cleveland vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Browns vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Cleveland has gone 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Browns have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.
- Cleveland games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (53.8%).
- Chicago's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-6-1.
- As 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears are 5-3-1 against the spread.
- There have been seven Chicago games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.