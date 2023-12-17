The Cleveland Browns (8-5) take on the Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

As the Browns ready for this matchup against the Bears, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Browns vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 3 38.5 -160 +130

Browns vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's matchups this year have an average point total of 38.6, 0.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have won 83.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-1).

Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won every time.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played 10 games this season that have gone over 38.5 combined points scored.

Chicago's outings this season have a 43.5-point average over/under, five more points than this game's point total.

The Bears have gone 6-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Bears have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won four (36.4%) of those contests.

This season, Chicago has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Browns vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 22.2 13 20.9 13 38.6 7 13 Bears 20.8 20 23.8 22 43.5 10 13

Browns vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

In its last three contests, Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three games, Cleveland has gone over the total.

The Browns have outscored their opponents by just 17 points this season (1.3 points per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 39 points (three per game).

Bears

Chicago is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three games.

The Bears have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Browns have scored just 17 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.3 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by opponents by 39 total points (three per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.6 38.4 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 21.6 21.3 ATS Record 8-5-0 6-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-1 1-5-1 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 42.2 44.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 22.7 26 ATS Record 6-6-1 2-3-1 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 3-3-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-7 2-2 2-5

