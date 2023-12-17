Calvin Ridley vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
At TIAA Bank Field in Week 15, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley will be facing the Baltimore Ravens pass defense and Geno Stone. Check out this article for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|109.7
|8.4
|25
|81
|7.66
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Calvin Ridley vs. Geno Stone Insights
Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense
- Calvin Ridley has registered 55 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 742 (57.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 97 times and has five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Jacksonville is top-10 in passing yards this year, ranking 10th in the NFL with 3,158 total pass yards (242.9 per game). It also ranks 17th in passing TDs (17).
- The Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL in scoring with 24.0 points per contest and rank 12th in total yards with 342.7 per game.
- Jacksonville, which is averaging 35.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 11th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Jaguars are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (44.0% red-zone pass rate).
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone leads the team with six interceptions, while also collecting 53 tackles and eight passes defended.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Baltimore has given up 2,342 (180.2 per game), the fourth-fewest in the NFL.
- The Ravens' points-against average on defense is second-best in the league, at 16.8 per game.
- Baltimore has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Ravens have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Calvin Ridley vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|Calvin Ridley
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|97
|38
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|55
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.5
|25
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|742
|53
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|57.1
|4.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|144
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|17
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|6
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.