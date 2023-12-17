The Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears are scheduled to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Elijah Moore hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has put up 543 yards (on 50 catches) with one TD. He's been targeted 91 times, and is averaging 41.8 yards per game.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5 2 30 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 2 14 0 Week 10 @Ravens 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Steelers 7 6 60 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 3 44 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 4 83 0 Week 14 Jaguars 6 3 42 0

