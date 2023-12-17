Should you bet on Kareem Hunt scoring a touchdown in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Hunt has racked up 111 carries for 361 yards (32.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Hunt has also caught 11 passes for 62 yards (5.6 per game).

Hunt has scored a rushing TD in six games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 10 32 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 36 0 3 1 0 Week 12 @Broncos 7 22 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 48 0 1 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 10 27 1 1 3 0

