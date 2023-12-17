The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field and will look to extend a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

Ravens vs. Jaguars Insights

The Ravens score 5.5 more points per game (27.8) than the Jaguars surrender (22.3).

Jacksonville racks up 7.2 more points per game (24) than Baltimore allows (16.8).

The Ravens average only 15.1 more yards per game (372.5) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (357.4).

Jacksonville averages 58.3 more yards per game (342.7) than Baltimore gives up (284.4).

This season, the Ravens average 157.1 rushing yards per game, 64.9 more than the Jaguars allow per contest (92.2).

This season Jacksonville runs for 4.4 fewer yards per game (99.8) than Baltimore allows (104.2).

This year, the Ravens have 15 turnovers, nine fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (24).

This year Jacksonville has turned the ball over 22 times, three more than Baltimore's takeaways (19).

Ravens Away Performance

On the road, the Ravens average fewer points (23.3 per game) than they do overall (27.8). But they also allow fewer on the road (15.7) than overall (16.8).

On the road, the Ravens pick up fewer yards (339.2 per game) than they do overall (372.5). But they also concede fewer in away games (259.8) than overall (284.4).

The Ravens pick up 150 rushing yards per game on the road (7.1 fewer than overall), and allow 98.3 rushing yards on the road (5.9 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Ravens successfully convert fewer third downs (42.5%) than overall (42.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (40.2%) than overall (36.3%).

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/16/2023 Cincinnati W 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-10 NBC 12/10/2023 Los Angeles W 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 at Jacksonville - NBC 12/25/2023 at San Francisco - ABC 12/31/2023 Miami - CBS 1/7/2024 Pittsburgh - -

Jaguars Home Performance

The Jaguars score 22 points per game at home (two fewer than overall), and concede 23.3 at home (one more than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate fewer yards at home (313.4 per game) than they do overall (342.7), and give up more (367 per game) than overall (357.4).

At home, Jacksonville accumulates fewer passing yards (222.3 per game) than it does overall (242.9). But it also gives up fewer passing yards at home (259.9) than overall (265.2).

The Jaguars pick up 91.1 rushing yards per game at home (8.7 fewer than overall), and give up 107.1 at home (14.9 more than overall).

The Jaguars convert 33.7% of third downs at home (3.8% less than overall), and concede on 43.3% of third downs at home (7.9% more than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati L 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland L 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - -

