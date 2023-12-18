On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) face the Houston Rockets (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Rockets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-5.5) 213.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-5) 214 -200 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 111.1 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 111.2 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 109.9 points per game, 26th in league, and conceding 106.1 per outing, second in NBA) and have a +87 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 221 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 217.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Houston has compiled a 17-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 30.5 -111 27.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Donovan Mitchell or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Cavaliers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +1800 - Rockets +12500 +6000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.