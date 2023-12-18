The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) clash with the Houston Rockets (8-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and Space City Home Network.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, Space City Home Network

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley posts 16 points, 3 assists and 10.8 rebounds per contest.

Donovan Mitchell posts 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Max Strus averages 14.4 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darius Garland averages 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 69.2% from the floor (third in NBA).

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Rockets.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Green gets the Rockets 19 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Rockets 110.8 Points Avg. 110.1 111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 107.2 47.7% Field Goal % 47% 34.3% Three Point % 35.9%

