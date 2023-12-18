The Houston Rockets (13-10) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 18, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Cleveland shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 12-7 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at sixth.

The 111.1 points per game the Cavaliers score are five more points than the Rockets allow (106.1).

Cleveland is 12-7 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Cavaliers are scoring 0.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than they are when playing on the road (111.5).

Cleveland is allowing 111.2 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (111.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Cavaliers have performed worse in home games this year, sinking 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 per game and a 35.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries