Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Rockets on December 18, 2023
Donovan Mitchell is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -143)
|6.5 (Over: +124)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
- The 30.5 point total set for Mitchell on Monday is 3.2 more than his scoring average on the season (27.3).
- He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).
- Mitchell's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Mitchell has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Jarrett Allen Props
|PTS
|REB
|15.5 (Over: +100)
|10.5 (Over: -120)
- The 15.5-point over/under for Jarrett Allen on Monday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 8.4 -- is 2.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.
