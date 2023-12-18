Dean Wade's Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 127-119 win versus the Hawks, Wade totaled 16 points.

With prop bets available for Wade, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dean Wade Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 4.8 6.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 5.1 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA -- 10 12.3 PR -- 9.1 11.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Dean Wade Insights vs. the Rockets

Wade is responsible for taking 3.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 3.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 106.1 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Allowing 22.8 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked second in the league, giving up 10.9 makes per game.

Dean Wade vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 23 15 3 1 4 2 1

