Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) and Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets (13-10) face off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, December 18, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Donovan Mitchell vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 931.9 907.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.4 39.4 Fantasy Rank 12 20

Donovan Mitchell vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell puts up 27.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocks.

The Cavaliers average 111.1 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 111.2 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

Cleveland pulls down 44.3 rebounds per game (14th in the league) compared to the 43.3 of its opponents.

The Cavaliers connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.3 on average.

Cleveland has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (20th in NBA action) while forcing 14 (seventh in the league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun's averages for the season are 19.7 points, 9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets put up 109.9 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 106.1 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +87 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Houston grabs 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while allowing 44.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

The Rockets make 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 36.2% from deep (20th in NBA). They are making 1.4 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.9 per game at 31.4%.

Houston has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (11th in NBA) while forcing 12.3 (23rd in league).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 3.4 3.7 Usage Percentage 31.5% 26.9% True Shooting Pct 57.6% 57.6% Total Rebound Pct 8.8% 14.9% Assist Pct 25.2% 27.7%

