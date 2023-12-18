Max Strus could make a big impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.

Strus, in his most recent time out, had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 127-119 win over the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.6 12.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.8 4.0 PRA -- 22.9 22.4 PR -- 19.1 18.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



Max Strus Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 13.5% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.8 per contest.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 23.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.5.

The Rockets concede 106.1 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, conceding 22.8 per contest.

Conceding 10.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 34 14 0 1 3 0 1 12/15/2022 33 12 4 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.