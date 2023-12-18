Ohio State vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (9-0) and No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) squaring off at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.
The Buckeyes came out on top in their last game 73-49 against Grand Valley State on Friday.
Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 75, Ohio State 74
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes' best win of the season came in a 94-84 victory on December 10 over the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36) in our computer rankings.
- Ohio State has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.
Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 36) on December 10
- 75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 68) on November 22
- 78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 89) on December 3
- 79-55 over East Carolina (No. 99) on November 20
- 88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 108) on November 16
Ohio State Leaders
- Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game (scoring 83.7 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while allowing 59.5 per outing to rank 99th in college basketball) and have a +242 scoring differential overall.
