Monday's game between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (9-0) and the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with UCLA coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

The Buckeyes came out on top in their last outing 73-49 against Grand Valley State on Friday.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, Ohio State 74

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes captured their best win of the season on December 10, a 94-84 home victory.

Ohio State has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 36) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 68) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 87) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 99) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 107) on November 16

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 83.7 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (99th in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game.

