Monday's contest features the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (9-0) and the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) matching up at Value City Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-74 victory for UCLA according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

In their last outing on Friday, the Buckeyes secured a 73-49 win over Grand Valley State.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, Ohio State 74

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

When the Buckeyes defeated the Penn State Lady Lions, the No. 32 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 94-84 on December 10, it was their season's best win.

Ohio State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 32) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 61) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 86) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 100) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 110) on November 16

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +242 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per outing (100th in college basketball).

