Monday's game between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (9-0) and No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) going head to head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

The Buckeyes won their most recent outing 73-49 against Grand Valley State on Friday.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, Ohio State 74

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

On December 10 versus the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32) in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes registered their signature win of the season, a 94-84 victory at home.

Ohio State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 32) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 61) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 85) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 100) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 109) on November 16

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game with a +242 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per contest (100th in college basketball).

