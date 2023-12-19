The Columbus Blue Jackets, Adam Fantilli among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Fantilli in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus this season, in 15:18 per game on the ice, is -10.

Fantilli has scored a goal in seven of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fantilli has a point in 14 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In nine of 32 games this year, Fantilli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

