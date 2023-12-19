Kent Johnson will be among those in action Tuesday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Does a wager on Johnson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kent Johnson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 11:37 on the ice per game.

Johnson has scored in two of the 16 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Johnson has a point in six of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Johnson has an assist in five of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnson has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 16 Games 3 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

