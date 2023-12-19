In this year's Frisco Bowl, the Marshall Thundering Herd are solid underdogs (+8.5) against the UTSA Roadrunners. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will host the matchup on December 19, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

Marshall vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

Marshall vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Marshall vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Marshall is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UTSA has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 8.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

