Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Mercer County, West Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mercer County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pikeview High School at Graham High School