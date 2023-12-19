West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wood County, West Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wood County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkersburg South High School at Parkersburg High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.