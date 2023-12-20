The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) host the Utah Jazz (10-17) after winning three home games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The point total is 227.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 227.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 13 times.

The average point total in Cleveland's games this season is 223.9, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread.

Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

This season, Cleveland has won three of its four games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 13 48.1% 112 224.2 111.9 231.4 222.8 Jazz 18 66.7% 112.2 224.2 119.5 231.4 229.5

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 14 games at home, and it has covered eight times in 13 games when playing on the road.

The Cavaliers score 112 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 119.5 the Jazz allow.

Cleveland is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 14-13 5-3 14-13 Jazz 14-13 9-9 15-12

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Cavaliers Jazz 112 Points Scored (PG) 112.2 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 6-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-7 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 9-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 11-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

