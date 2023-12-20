Ahead of a matchup with the Utah Jazz (10-17), the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 135-130 OT win against the Rockets in their last outing on Monday. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-leading 37 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16.0 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson: Out (Thigh), Keyonte George: Out (Ankle), Omer Yurtseven: Out (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and KJZZ

BSOH and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.