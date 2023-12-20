Donovan Mitchell, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - December 20
The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) and the Utah Jazz (10-17) are scheduled to square off on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Max Strus and Lauri Markkanen are two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Cavaliers defeated the Rockets on Monday, 135-130 in OT. Their leading scorer was Donovan Mitchell with 37 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|37
|1
|6
|0
|2
|4
|Sam Merrill
|19
|4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Max Strus
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.
- Strus' numbers for the season are 13.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 boards per game.
- Caris LeVert's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
- Georges Niang is posting 7.7 points, 1.2 assists and 3.7 boards per game.
Watch Mitchell, Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|28.6
|6.4
|5.8
|1.8
|0.4
|3.1
|Darius Garland
|18.1
|2.3
|5.0
|1.5
|0.1
|1.8
|Jarrett Allen
|11.7
|9.1
|2.2
|0.9
|0.7
|0.0
|Max Strus
|12.6
|4.7
|3.7
|0.9
|0.3
|2.4
|Isaac Okoro
|6.7
|3.0
|1.9
|1.0
|0.4
|0.9
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.