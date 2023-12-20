Big East opponents meet when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The Bluejays score 19.8 more points per game (84.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.7).

When Creighton scores more than 64.7 points, it is 9-0.

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 226th.

The Wildcats' 73.2 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays give up.

When Villanova allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up 79.3 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

The Bluejays gave up 62.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.6 when playing on the road.

Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Villanova scored 70.4 points per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged away (66.6).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 68.6.

At home, Villanova made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than away (30.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule