The North Carolina Tar Heels and the West Virginia Mountaineers take the field in the Duke's Mayo Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of West Virginia.

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Venue: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-7)

North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)

