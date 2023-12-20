The UTSA Roadrunners and the Marshall Thundering Herd hit the field in the Frisco Bowl for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of West Virginia.

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, December 19
  • Venue: Toyota Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UTSA (-7)

North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, December 27
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)

