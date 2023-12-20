Wednesday's game between the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) and Radford Highlanders (9-4) squaring off at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of West Virginia, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 72, Radford 66

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-6.8)

West Virginia (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

West Virginia is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Radford's 8-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mountaineers are 2-6-0 and the Highlanders are 8-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 65.7 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (106th in college basketball). They have a -22 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

West Virginia is 167th in the nation at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 36 its opponents average.

West Virginia connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) while shooting 32% from beyond the arc (247th in college basketball). It is making 2.1 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game while shooting 33.5%.

The Mountaineers average 87.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (310th in college basketball), and give up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (204th in college basketball).

West Virginia has committed 11 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball action), 1.9 more than the 9.1 it forces on average (353rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.