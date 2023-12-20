How to Watch West Virginia vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, the Mountaineers have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.
- West Virginia is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 149th.
- The 65.7 points per game the Mountaineers average are the same as the Highlanders allow.
- West Virginia is 1-2 when scoring more than 67.0 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than when playing on the road (74.6).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, West Virginia performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage away from home.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 80-63
|WVU Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Drexel
|W 66-60
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
