The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Washington Capitals on Thursday, with Kirill Marchenko coming off a hat trick in their last game.

Turn on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Capitals and Blue Jackets take the ice.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 4-3 WAS 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 120 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 31st in the league.

With 105 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 31 1 24 25 10 13 - Kirill Marchenko 31 13 8 21 9 19 36.4% Johnny Gaudreau 33 6 14 20 15 10 0% Ivan Provorov 33 2 17 19 19 6 - Adam Fantilli 33 9 10 19 10 13 41.7%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 80 total goals (2.8 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Capitals rank 31st in the NHL with 70 goals scored (2.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players