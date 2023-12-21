A game after Kirill Marchenko recorded a hat trick in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 9-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres, the Blue Jackets (11-17-5) host the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-115) Blue Jackets (-105) 6 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 10 of the 29 games, or 34.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Columbus has won 10 of its 29 games, or 34.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has played 24 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 70 (31st) Goals 105 (6th) 80 (3rd) Goals Allowed 120 (31st) 9 (31st) Power Play Goals 15 (25th) 17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Columbus went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total seven times.

The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5 goals.

The Blue Jackets have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (105 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Blue Jackets have given up 3.6 goals per game, 120 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.

Their -15 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.