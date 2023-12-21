On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Erik Gudbranson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • Gudbranson has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in two games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
  • Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

