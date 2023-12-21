Will Erik Gudbranson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Erik Gudbranson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gudbranson stats and insights
- Gudbranson has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in two games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gudbranson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 7-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.