The Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau among them, play the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Gaudreau against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 18:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -16.

In six of 33 games this season, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gaudreau has a point in 14 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

Gaudreau has an assist in 11 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Gaudreau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 33 Games 6 20 Points 5 6 Goals 3 14 Assists 2

