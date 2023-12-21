West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kanawha County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kanawha County, West Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodrow Wilson High School at South Charleston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: South Charleston, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herbert Hoover High School at Philip Barbour High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Philippi, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
