Thursday's contest at Cam Henderson Center has the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) going head to head against the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-75 victory for UNC Wilmington, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Huntington, West Virginia
Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 76, Marshall 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-0.4)

UNC Wilmington (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Marshall is 4-6-0 against the spread, while UNC Wilmington's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Thundering Herd have gone over the point total in four games, while Seahawks games have gone over five times.

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd average 77.2 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 78.6 per contest (329th in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The 41.1 rebounds per game Marshall averages rank 37th in college basketball. Its opponents collect 40.3 per contest.

Marshall hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) at a 30.0% rate (309th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.6% from deep.

The Thundering Herd rank 287th in college basketball by averaging 89.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 231st in college basketball, allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions.

Marshall forces 12.8 turnovers per game (119th in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (242nd in college basketball play).

