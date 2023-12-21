The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have hit.

In games Marshall shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Seahawks are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Thundering Herd sit at 37th.

The 77.2 points per game the Thundering Herd score are 6.4 more points than the Seahawks allow (70.8).

Marshall has a 5-5 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marshall performed better in home games last season, scoring 84.5 points per game, compared to 79.4 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.6.

Looking at three-pointers, Marshall performed worse at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 32.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 34.6% percentage in road games.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule