How to Watch Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights
- This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have hit.
- In games Marshall shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Seahawks are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Thundering Herd sit at 37th.
- The 77.2 points per game the Thundering Herd score are 6.4 more points than the Seahawks allow (70.8).
- Marshall has a 5-5 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Marshall performed better in home games last season, scoring 84.5 points per game, compared to 79.4 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.6.
- Looking at three-pointers, Marshall performed worse at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 32.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 34.6% percentage in road games.
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 88-87
|Savage Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-65
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/18/2023
|Bluefield Col.
|W 103-70
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
