The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 151.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 151.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Trends

Marshall has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread three times this year (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UNC Wilmington has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Seahawks' seven games this season have hit the over.

