Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|206th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|82.5
|44th
|345th
|81.4
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|216th
|61st
|36.1
|Rebounds
|31.8
|242nd
|45th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|280th
|264th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|9.3
|45th
|162nd
|13.6
|Assists
|11.4
|292nd
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|9.4
|29th
