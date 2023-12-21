The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 87.7 points per game are 24.4 more points than the 63.3 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Marshall is 6-4.

Wake Forest has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.7 points.

The Demon Deacons record 15.8 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (74.3).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 74.3 points, it is 2-0.

Marshall has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 58.5 points.

The Demon Deacons shoot 37.5% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (26-for-66)

17.9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (26-for-66) Breanna Campbell: 14.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

14.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Aislynn Hayes: 13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Mahogany Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 47.9 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 47.9 FG% Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Schedule