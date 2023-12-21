Thursday's game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) and Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Wake Forest coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Thundering Herd's most recent game on Sunday ended in an 84-77 victory against Elon.

Marshall vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Marshall vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 71, Marshall 70

Marshall Schedule Analysis

The Thundering Herd's signature win this season came in a 91-88 victory on December 2 over the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Marshall is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Florida (No. 63) on December 2

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 92) on November 12

102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 280) on December 15

84-77 on the road over Elon (No. 300) on December 17

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (26-for-66)

17.9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (26-for-66) Breanna Campbell: 14.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

14.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Aislynn Hayes: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Mahogany Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 47.9 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 47.9 FG% Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd's +134 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.7 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (324th in college basketball).

