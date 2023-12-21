Thursday's game at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) taking on the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-64 win, as our model heavily favors Ohio State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 86, New Orleans 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-21.9)

Ohio State (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Ohio State has a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to New Orleans, who is 5-2-0 ATS. The Buckeyes have a 7-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Privateers have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 79.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The 38.3 rebounds per game Ohio State averages rank 114th in college basketball, and are 5.9 more than the 32.4 its opponents grab per outing.

Ohio State connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (130th in college basketball) while shooting 38.0% from deep (36th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 33.2%.

The Buckeyes' 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 38th in college basketball, and the 86.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 89th in college basketball.

Ohio State has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (78th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (210th in college basketball).

