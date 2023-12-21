The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) are heavy favorites (-24.5) as they try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 155.5.

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -24.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

In three of nine games this season, Ohio State and its opponents have combined to total more than 155.5 points.

Ohio State's outings this year have an average total of 146.2, 9.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread just twice in nine opportunities this season.

This season, Ohio State has won four out of the six games in which it has been favored.

The Buckeyes have played as a favorite of -5000 or more twice this season and won both games.

Ohio State has a 98% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 3 33.3% 79.5 159.5 66.6 142.8 142.7 New Orleans 4 57.1% 80.0 159.5 76.2 142.8 150.2

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes put up 79.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 76.2 the Privateers allow.

Ohio State is 2-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 2-7-0 0-1 7-2-0 New Orleans 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State New Orleans 10-6 Home Record 6-9 1-10 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

