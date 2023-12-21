Thursday's game features the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6) squaring off at WVU Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-57 victory for heavily favored West Virginia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Mountaineers head into this matchup after a 77-72 win over Wright State on Monday.

West Virginia vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 81, Niagara 57

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers clinched their best win of the season on December 4, when they secured an 83-65 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37), according to our computer rankings.

West Virginia has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

West Virginia has six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 37) on December 4

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 123) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 147) on November 25

71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 180) on November 11

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 187) on December 18

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 19.6 PTS, 3.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

19.6 PTS, 3.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

13.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Lauren Fields: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Kyah Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 5.9 PTS, 50.9 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 80.7 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 53.3 per contest (23rd in college basketball). They have a +274 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 27.4 points per game.

