West Virginia vs. Niagara December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) will meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
West Virginia vs. Niagara Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- JJ Quinerly: 17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Niagara Players to Watch
- Angel Parker: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Chardonnay Hartley: 11.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amelia Strong: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Destiny Strother: 11.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaliyah Parker: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.