Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Chinakhov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- In seven of 22 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in two games (six shots).
- Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 20% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|15:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
