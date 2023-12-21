Yegor Chinakhov will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Considering a bet on Chinakhov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Chinakhov has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 14:03 on the ice per game.

Chinakhov has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Chinakhov has a point in nine of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 22 games this season, Chinakhov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Chinakhov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Chinakhov has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 22 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

