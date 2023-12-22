Doddridge County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Doddridge County, West Virginia today? We've got the information.
Doddridge County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Webster County High School at Doddridge County High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on December 22
- Location: West Union, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
