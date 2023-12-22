Friday's game between the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) and Belmont Bruins (7-3) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 76-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Buckeyes lost their most recent matchup 77-71 against UCLA on Monday.

Ohio State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Belmont 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' signature win of the season came against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team (No. 34), according to our computer rankings. The Buckeyes claimed the 94-84 home win on December 10.

Ohio State has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 34) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 62) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 82) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 83) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 104) on November 16

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

18.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Taylor Thierry: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 62.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 62.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Cotie McMahon: 15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32)

7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +236 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 82.5 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and are giving up 61.1 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball.

